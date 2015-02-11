Cockatoo Mimics Marital Spats

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A North Carolina couple recently adopted a bird from a divorcing couple. And ever since, Peaches the cockatoo has been mimicking the marital spats of her previous owners

(SOUNDBITE OF BIRD)

MONTAGNE: Or maybe peaches has been watching reruns of "The Honeymooners."

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE HONEYMOONERS")

AUDREY MEADOWS: (As Alice Kramden) Ralph, I told you this whole thing was a phony

JACKIE GLEASON: Oh, don't give me that I-told-you-so routine. What am I going to do?

MONTAGNE: Something the cockatoo's new owners may be wondering. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.