© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pepsi And Coke Grapple With Shrinking Demand For Soda

Published February 11, 2015 at 12:33 PM CST
(tigerzeye/Flickr)
(tigerzeye/Flickr)

PepsiCo today reported that the company’s revenue and profit fell in its fourth quarter, a day after The Coca-Cola Company reported that its earnings fell 55 percent last quarter.

Both companies are grappling with a weak demand for soda. Pepsi continues to rely on its snack business Frito-Lay to offset some of the declines in the soda market. CNN’s Maggie Lake discusses Pepsi and Coke’s struggles with Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.