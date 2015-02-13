Expedia And Orbitz To Merge In The Face Of Competition

Expedia has reached a deal to buy Orbitz, as both travel companies try to defend their turf from the likes of Google and Airbnb.

The companies are also facing competition from hotels and airlines who are increasingly doing business through their own websites.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Michael Regan of Bloomberg News about the implications for the industry.

Guest

Michael Regan, editor at Bloomberg News. He tweets @Reganonymous.

