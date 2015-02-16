© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Water Cooler: Social Media News From SNL To #BOSnow

Published February 16, 2015 at 12:45 PM CST
Will Ferrell and Cheri Oteri play "Spartan Cheerleaders" in a skit on "Saturday Night Live." (Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC via AP)
Annie Colbert of Mashable joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to take a look at how the news is reverberating on social media, from meteorologist Jim Cantore’s celebration over “thundersnow” in Plymouth, Mass., to Saturday Night Live’s 40 year anniversary celebration.

