Winter Storm Brings Rain, Ice, Snow Across Country's Midsection

By Eyder Peralta
Published February 16, 2015 at 10:11 AM CST
A woman walks through blowing snow in East Boston. New England remained bitterly cold Monday after the region's fourth winter storm in a month blew through.
A new winter storm is working its way across the country's midsection and is forecast to bring rain, ice and snow to a wide swath of the Mid-Atlantic before potentially bringing another round of snow to New England.

For the the country's midsection, Accuweather reports that this may be the biggest winter storm so far this season, with a path that would take the storm from "St. Louis to Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky; Cincinnati, Ohio; Charleston, West Virginia; Roanoke and Richmond, Virginia; Washington, D.C.; Baltimore; Dover, Delaware; Philadelphia and New York City."

Some places at the heart of the storm could see 6 to 12 inches.

Of course, our northern neighbors would laugh at that threat. Boston, as we've reported, has already had an epic winter.

Take these latest tweets from the National Weather Service there:

We'll leave you with a video representative of the kind of winter it has been up there. The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore was out in New England on Sunday covering the latest snowstorm battering the area.

All of a sudden, the sky brightens and he hears a roar. It was "thundersnow," and Cantore is excited that he was able to capture the relatively rare phenomenon on camera.

Weather.com has an explainer on the phenomenon.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
