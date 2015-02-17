© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Aging HIV-Positive Population Faces Challenges

Published February 17, 2015 at 12:40 PM CST
Michael Hawkins, 56, contracted HIV when he was in his late 20s. He now joins a growing number of older Americans living with the virus. (Aundrea Murray, WNPR)
Michael Hawkins, 56, contracted HIV when he was in his late 20s. He now joins a growing number of older Americans living with the virus. (Aundrea Murray, WNPR)

America is growing older, and so is its population of HIV-positive adults. This year, for the first time ever, half of Americans living with HIV are 50 years old and older.

For many of them, life presents a unique set of challenges. Among those challenges is increased social isolation.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Lydia Brown of WNPR reports.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.