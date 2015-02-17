Winter Gets The Best Of Ithaca's Tourism Bureau

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Thinking of visiting Ithaca, N.Y., this winter? Don't. That's the message from the tourism bureau. A banner on their website says, that's it. We surrender. Winter, you win. It's a lighthearted marketing campaign the city hopes will help in the long run. As the website puts it, due to this ridiculously stupid winter, Ithaca invites you to visit the Florida Keys this week. Please come back when things thaw out. Still want to visit Ithaca? Are you sure? OK, click here. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.