Jehovah's Witness Leaders Accused Of Covering Up Child Sexual Abuse

It’s been 13 years since the Catholic Church sexual abuse scandal broke. Now, a new investigation finds that the leaders of the Jehovah’s Witnesses have instructed elders to keep cases of child sexual abuse a secret, both from law enforcement and from their own congregations.

Memos from the religion’s parent organization, the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York, show this policy dates back at least 25 years.

Here & Now’s Robin Young talks to Trey Bundy, a reporter for the new public radio show and podcast Reveal, from the Center for Investigative Reporting, who spent the last 10 months reporting the story.



Trey Bundy, reporter at Reveal and the Center for Investigative Reporting. He tweets @TreyBundy.

