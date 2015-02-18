© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Jehovah's Witness Leaders Accused Of Covering Up Child Sexual Abuse

Published February 18, 2015 at 12:40 PM CST

It’s been 13 years since the Catholic Church sexual abuse scandal broke. Now, a new investigation finds that the leaders of the Jehovah’s Witnesses have instructed elders to keep cases of child sexual abuse a secret, both from law enforcement and from their own congregations.

Memos from the religion’s parent organization, the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York, show this policy dates back at least 25 years.

Here & Now’s Robin Young talks to Trey Bundy, a reporter for the new public radio show and podcast Reveal, from the Center for Investigative Reporting, who spent the last 10 months reporting the story.


Reveal reporter Trey Bundy spent more than nine months investigating the Jehovah’s Witnesses and reviewed thousands of documents. (Julia B. Chan/Reveal)
