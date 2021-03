The International Toy Fair wrapped up in New York City this week, as the industry deals with shifting demand. Children have become interested in playing games on tablets and mobile phones.

CNN’s Maggie Lake interviewed a number of CEOs about how their companies are dealing with the new landscape. She joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with details.

Maggie Lake, CNN business correspondent. She tweets @maggielake.

