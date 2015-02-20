© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Mother's Battle Against Medical Errors

Published February 20, 2015 at 12:52 PM CST
Alyssa Hemmelgarn reading a book. Alyssa died shortly after being diagnosed with leukemia. (Courtesy of Hemmelgarn family)
Alyssa Hemmelgarn reading a book. Alyssa died shortly after being diagnosed with leukemia. (Courtesy of Hemmelgarn family)

Hundreds of thousands of people in the U.S. die from medical errors every year. It is the third leading cause of death in the United States.

Carole Hemmelgarn is on a mission to help medical professionals avoid errors. She says the healthcare system failed her family and her daughter.

“I had a 9-year-old daughter, named Alyssa, and she was diagnosed with leukemia on a Monday and she died 10 days later,” said Hemmelgarn.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, John Daley of Colorado Public Radio has her story.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.