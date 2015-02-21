Fresh Air Weekend: Writer Richard Price And 'The New Yorker's David Remnick

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

In Richard Price's New Novel, Haunted Cops And Cases They Couldn't Close:Price says that in every precinct there's one cop who just can't let go of a case. "They all reminded me of Ahab ... looking for their whales," he says. Price's latest is called The Whites.

David Remnick Looks Back On Tough Decisions As 'The New Yorker' Turns 90:Remnick, who became editor in 1998, talks about his early days at the magazine and his biggest regret: He says he'd "love to have another crack" at covering Iraq's alleged weapons of mass destruction.

