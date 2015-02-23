Redesigning Houston's METRO System Without Breaking The Bank

While parts of the nation saw serious failures in public transit in the last few weeks, Houston was busy approving a new transit project that would overhaul the entire METRO bus network without increasing operating costs.

The plan seeks to broaden the system, allowing riders to get to most areas of the city without relying on infrequent buses. But that comes with a trade-off: by cutting low-rider routes, some may be left without public transportation.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with one of the lead designers, Jarrett Walker, about what goes into redesigning a city’s transit system.

Guest

Jarrett Walker, president of Jarrett Walker + Associates and a lead designer of The System Reimagining Plan for Houston’s METRO buses. He tweets @humantransit.

