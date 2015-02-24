19 Manatees Rescued From Storm Drain In Florida

Early this morning, 19 manatees were rescued from a drain pipe in Satellite Beach, Florida, south of Cape Canaveral. Florida has been experiencing colder than average temperatures, and the endangered animals were probably seeking warmer waters in the drainpipe.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Ann Spellman, marine biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, about the rescue.

Guest

Ann Spellman, marine biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

