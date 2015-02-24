© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

19 Manatees Rescued From Storm Drain In Florida

Published February 24, 2015 at 12:40 PM CST

Early this morning, 19 manatees were rescued from a drain pipe in Satellite Beach, Florida, south of Cape Canaveral. Florida has been experiencing colder than average temperatures, and the endangered animals were probably seeking warmer waters in the drainpipe.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Ann Spellman, marine biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, about the rescue.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.