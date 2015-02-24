Revisiting Ransom Riggs' Latest 'Peculiar Children' Book

Ransom Riggs‘ novel “Hollow City” comes out in paperback today. It’s the second of his “Miss Peregrine’s Peculiar Children” series about children with supernatural powers.

Like its predecessor, “Hollow City” is based on vintage black and white photographs that Riggs finds and writes stories around.

It’s an exciting time for Riggs: Tim Burton is directing a film version of the first book and the third book in the series, “Library of Souls,” is due out in September.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson spoke to Ransom Riggs about “Hollow City” and the author’s creative process.

Guest

