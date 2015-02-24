When The Goal Of An Email Is To Stir A Sense Of Dread

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Virginia Heffernan and Paul Ford are sending each other bogus e-mails - messages you would hate to receive at work. They publish them on Medium.

And she writes, can you give me a quick call?

INSKEEP: He replies with codes for a recurring conference call.

MONTAGNE: She announces he missed the Aetna enrollment period.

INSKEEP: He sends a sign-up sheet for office massage circle.

MONTAGNE: She tops that with a memo on shared sacrifice. He will no longer be paid.

