Will Elizabeth Warren's Populist Message Shape 2016?

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is an unusual rookie politician. The freshman senator has a seat at the leadership table and a loudspeaker many veteran politicians would envy. Her fans are hoping she’ll run for president in 2016, but Warren insists she’s not. So what is Senator Warren’s emerging role in the Democratic Party? From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Asma Khalid of WBUR reports.

Reporter

Asma Khalid, reporter for WBUR in Boston. She tweets @asmamk.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.