© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Will Elizabeth Warren's Populist Message Shape 2016?

Published February 25, 2015 at 12:52 PM CST
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks during a hearing before Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee February 10, 2015 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks during a hearing before Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee February 10, 2015 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is an unusual rookie politician. The freshman senator has a seat at the leadership table and a loudspeaker many veteran politicians would envy. Her fans are hoping she’ll run for president in 2016, but Warren insists she’s not. So what is Senator Warren’s emerging role in the Democratic Party? From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Asma Khalid of WBUR reports.

  • Read more on this story via WBUR

    • Reporter

  • Asma Khalid, reporter for WBUR in Boston. She tweets @asmamk.

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.