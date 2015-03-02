Pilots Jump At The Chance To Land On Ice

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Ladies and gentlemen, the captain has turned on the fasten seatbelt sign. And trust me, you're going to want to buckle up for a landing at Alton Bay Seaplane Base. It's the only ice runway in the continental United States. When the ice is strong enough on New Hampshire's Lake Winnipesaukee, the FAA allows locals to plow a runway. Pilots from all over jump at the chance to set down on ice. According to the runway's Facebook page, there were more than a hundred landings this weekend.