What Makes Or Breaks A TV Remake?

Published March 3, 2015 at 12:52 PM CST
David Tenant (right) and Olivia Colman (left) star in the popular drama 'Broadchurch.' (Broadchurch/Facebook)
British television’s crime drama “Broadchurch,” about a young boy’s murder in a seaside town, has been an absolute success, and returns tomorrow for a second season.

Meanwhile, the American remake of the same show, “Gracepoint” was a flop and Fox canceled it after just one season.

NPR TV Critic Eric Deggans points out that both shows were directed and written by the same people and they both star David Tennant as the new detective. Deggans talks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about what makes or breaks a television remake.

