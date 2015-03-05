Kentucky Driver Stranded 19 Hours With No End In Sight

In Kentucky, hundreds of people have been stranded in their cars and trucks since last night because of a storm that dumped over 20 inches in parts of the state. The stranded drivers are primarily on I-65 and I-24.

Seth Slifer from Franklyn, Tenn., is among those stranded on I-65. He spoke with Here & Now’s Robin Young by cellphone about the scene and how he’s holding up.

Slifer says he came to a full stop at 8 p.m. last night and hasn’t moved since. The fire department has been coming about periodically to check on people and to deliver food and water. Firefighters have also started delivering gas, Slifer says, and he’s been turning his car on periodically to warm up.

Guest

Seth Slifer, motorist stuck on I-65 in Kentucky. He tweets @Sethslifer.

