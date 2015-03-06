Are The Spurs Leading The Way On Sports Analytics?

The San Antonio Spurs take on the Denver Nuggets tonight in the Alamo City, Texas. The Spurs have won five NBA Championships in the past 16 years.

But it’s another award the team just picked up that we want to focus on. The M.I.T. Sloan Sports Analytics Conference named the Spurs the “Best Analytics Organization” and gave team manager R.C. Buford a lifetime achievement award.

So when we’re talking about analytics, what do we mean? And are the Spurs really leading the way? From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Laura Rice of KUT’s “The Texas Standard” has more.

Reporter

Laura Rice, reporter and producer for KUT in Austin, Texas. She tweets @LauraRiceKUT.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.