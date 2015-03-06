Scott Walker Lays Groundwork For White House Bid

Wisconsin’s Republican Governor Scott Walker continues to send strong signals that he will run for president.

He recently opened an office in New Hampshire and has jumped out to an early lead in Iowa polling. He is expected to make a decision on whether to seek the nomination sometime this summer.

Walker is billing himself as the fresh face among GOP presidential candidates and his policies have made him appealing to conservatives.

On Monday, he will add another feather to his cap, signing anti-union “right-to-work” legislation. While this is a victory for Walker, it comes at a time when recent gaffes are causing some of his supporters to wonder if he’s ready for the rigors of a presidential campaign.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Marti Mikkelson of WUWM reports on the ups and downs of Governor Walker’s early path to the White House.

Reporter

Marti Mikkelson, news reporter at WUWM.

