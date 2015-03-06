© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scott Walker Lays Groundwork For White House Bid

By Marti Mikkelson
Published March 6, 2015 at 12:25 PM CST
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker acknowledges the crowd after his speech at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) February 26, 2015 in National Harbor, Maryland.
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker acknowledges the crowd after his speech at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) February 26, 2015 in National Harbor, Maryland.

Wisconsin’s Republican Governor Scott Walker continues to send strong signals that he will run for president.

He recently opened an office in New Hampshire and has jumped out to an early lead in Iowa polling. He is expected to make a decision on whether to seek the nomination sometime this summer.

Walker is billing himself as the fresh face among GOP presidential candidates and his policies have made him appealing to conservatives.

On Monday, he will add another feather to his cap, signing anti-union “right-to-work” legislation. While this is a victory for Walker, it comes at a time when recent gaffes are causing some of his supporters to wonder if he’s ready for the rigors of a presidential campaign.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Marti Mikkelson of WUWM reports on the ups and downs of Governor Walker’s early path to the White House.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Gov. Scott Walker
Marti Mikkelson
Marti, a Waukesha native, joined the WUWM news team in February of 1999. She is also host of WUWM's weekly political podcast, Capitol Notes.
See stories by Marti Mikkelson
Related Content