Lesson To Learn: Keep Your Eye On The Ball

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Let this be a lesson to you. A woman attended a pro basketball game in Charlotte, and a tipped pass sent the ball in her direction. The basketball struck her in the face and gave her a bloody nose. She did not know to duck because she was looking down.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

At her cell phone?

INSKEEP: Not even her cell phone - she was watching the phone of the person beside her. After the injury, she did watch the rest of the game and presumably kept her eye on the ball. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.