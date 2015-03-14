Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, who will be the Senate's new pen pal? Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: Dear ISIS, do you like me? Yes or no? Circle one.

SAGAL: Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Dear Kim Jong-un, hi, we're senators here in United States of America. What's it like where you live? Wouldn't it be great if you came here to live and we went there?

SAGAL: And Roy Blount Jr.

ROY BLOUNT JR.: I have an advanced episode here, in fact, and it was received - will be received by Senate Democrats. You are all poopy heads and think you're so smart and all, but you just don't realize it. But you are poopy heads. Signed 54 people who hate you.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Well, if the Senate does any of those things, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Paula Poundstone, Roy Blunt, Amy Dickinson. Thanks to Paul Maassen and everyone at WWNO. Thanks to our wonderful audience at the gorgeous Saenger Theatre in New Orleans. Thanks to all of you for listening at home. We appreciate you, too. I'm Peter Sagal. And we will see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

