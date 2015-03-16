Combating Bait And Switch In The Seafood Industry

Fish is a slippery business. Managing and policing the seafood industry has proved challenging through the years with reports of over-fishing, controversies about fish farming, and issues of oceanic pollution. Now, we can add seafood fraud to that list.

On Sunday, a task force convened by the Obama administration released an action plan to stop seafood fraud.

The plan was unveiled at the Seafood Expo North America in Boston. It includes a system to detect black market fishing and seafood fraud, and a system to track seafood from its harvest, all the way to U.S. port for market.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks to Beth Lowell, the senior campaign director of Oceana, on the administration’s plan and the issues of seafood fraud in the United States.

Beth Lowell, senior campaign director at Oceana. She tweets @BethLowell.

