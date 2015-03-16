States Scramble To Comply With Fed ID Cards

If you have a driver’s license you probably use it for more than driving: you verify your credit card, you prove your age if you want to buy a beer, you prove your identity to get on a plane.

But what if you showed your driver’s license and it was no good?

That’s starting to happen to people in a number of states that have yet to fully comply with the federal government’s REAL ID Act.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network,Jessica Robinson reports from Idaho.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.