States Scramble To Comply With Fed ID Cards

Published March 16, 2015 at 12:45 PM CDT
Increased enforcement of the federal REAL ID Act means Idaho driver's licenses may soon be unacceptable as ID at airports. (Idaho Transportation Department)
If you have a driver’s license you probably use it for more than driving: you verify your credit card, you prove your age if you want to buy a beer, you prove your identity to get on a plane.

But what if you showed your driver’s license and it was no good?

That’s starting to happen to people in a number of states that have yet to fully comply with the federal government’s REAL ID Act.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network,Jessica Robinson reports from Idaho.

