Is It The End For Benjamin Netanyahu?

As voters in Israel head to the polls today, Benjamin Netanyahu is fighting for his political life. His once implausible challenger Isaac Herzog has risen in the public opinion polls and could end up the winner in today’s election.

Jerusalem Post’s deputy managing editor Tovah Lazaroff joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to take a look at what’s motivating voters, and what a change in leadership in Israel would mean.

Guest

Tovah Lazaroff, deputy managing editor of the Jerusalem Post. She tweets @tovahlazaroff.

