Report: New Yorkers Have Longest Commute Time In Country

A new report from New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer finds that New York residents with full-time jobs spend more time commuting than residents of other large U.S. cities, with average commutes of 6 hours and 18 minutes a week.

That translates into 49 hours a week that New York workers spend working and commuting, compared with 42 hours for Los Angeles.

CNN’s Maggie Lake joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss what the commute means for the City’s bottom line.

Top Ten Cities by Workweek

(Source: New York City Comptroller’s Office)

Maggie Lake, business reporter for CNN.

