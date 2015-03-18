© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
WATCH: Police Detonate 20,000 Pounds Of Fireworks

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published March 18, 2015 at 4:42 PM CDT

How long does it take to detonate 20,000 pounds of fireworks? The answer, courtesy of the Midland, Texas, Police Department, is 3 1/2 days.

A court ordered the destruction of the illegal fireworks. The department's bomb squad, along with those from Odessa, Lubbock and Amarillo, assisted the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the controlled detonation.

And what does that controlled detonation look like? Here's the answer — in the form of a 48-second video from the department's Facebook page:

