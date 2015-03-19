DJ Sessions: Sam Cooke Fans - Listen Up

Aaron Byrd of KCRW in Santa Monica has a lot of new music to share with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson, including an artist that Sam Cooke fans will want to hear — he’s talking about Leon Bridges.

Byrd also shares music from the Los Angeles artist Kelela and disco-funk group Tuxedo — which has a less explicit take on a Snoop Dogg classic.

Music From The Segment



Melanie De Biasio, “No Deal (Seven Davis Jr Remix)”

Andy Shauf, “You’re Out Wasting”

Guest

Aaron Byrd, KCRW DJ. He tweets @itsAByrd.

