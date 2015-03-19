© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
DJ Sessions: Sam Cooke Fans - Listen Up

Published March 19, 2015 at 12:40 PM CDT
KCRW's Aaron Byrd says Sam Cooke fans might really enjoy Leon Bridges. (Leon Bridges/Facebook)
Aaron Byrd of KCRW in Santa Monica has a lot of new music to share with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson, including an artist that Sam Cooke fans will want to hear — he’s talking about Leon Bridges.

Byrd also shares music from the Los Angeles artist Kelela and disco-funk group Tuxedo — which has a less explicit take on a Snoop Dogg classic.

Music From The Segment


