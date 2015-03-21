Lightning Fill In The Blank

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now it is time to move on to our final game, Lighting Fill In The Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as he or she can. Each correct answer now worth two points. Bill, can you give us the scores?

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Faith and Gabe each have three. Mo has two.

SAGAL: Mow, that means you're in third place so you're up first The clock will start when I begin your first question. Fill in the blank. On Thursday, ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack at a museum in blank.

MO ROCCA: Tunisia.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: The Presbyterian Church updated their constitution to formally permit blank.

ROCCA: Same-sex marriage.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Two months after broadcasting an ad saying there would, quote, "never be kale at McDonald's, McDonald's is reportedly adding blank to the menu.

ROCCA: Kale.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: In an effort to improve its image, Microsoft announced this week that it is killing off blank.

ROCCA: Bill Gates.

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: No, no, no, that's a horrible thing to say. No, it's some - oh, the clipy thing.

SAGAL: No, he's long gone. They're going to end Internet Explorer.

ROCCA: OK.

SAGAL: On Thursday, Amazon won approval to test its proposed blank delivery system.

ROCCA: Drone.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A bride-to-be in India called off her wedding...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...After her groom failed to blank.

ROCCA: Failed to - failed to - awe - make reservations for a honeymoon.

SAGAL: No. The groom failed to solve a math problem.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It was actually - the wedding was going on. It's one of those Indian weddings, it's been having for a while. They're coming up on the moment of truth, and the bride turned to her groom and asked him what 15 plus six was. And the groom, who at point was really regretting their decision to write their own vows, answered 17. And the wife turned and walked out. The bereft groom said, that's OK, there are plenty more fish in the sea, though, I have no idea how many.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Mo do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Well, pretty good. Mo got four right, eight more pinpoints, 10 now with the lead.

SAGAL: All right.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: We have flipped a coin. And Gabe has elected to go next. So Gabe, fill in the blank. This week, the FBI arrested a real estate heir and documentary subject blank on murder charges.

GABE LIEDMAN: Robert Durst.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, House Republicans released their annual budget proposal, which called for the repeal of blank.

LIEDMAN: Obamacare.

SAGAL: Ride.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Crops were devastated and homes were destroyed after a blank hit the island country of Vanuatu.

LIEDMAN: A monster cyclone.

SAGAL: Indeed. Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, Target agreed to a $10 million settlement with customers who had their personal information blanked.

LIEDMAN: Compromise or hacked.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Two people were injured at a bowling alley in Ukraine when a man blanked.

LIEDMAN: When he tried to do something really funny with the ball.

SAGAL: No. He tried to use - he used a grenade instead of a bowling ball.

LIEDMAN: They don't look similar at all.

SAGAL: It was not an accident. He was trying to pick up the spare.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Following the controversy over her private email use, blank's support among Democrats dropped by 15 percent.

LIEDMAN: Hilary Clinton.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Two Irishman were suspected...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Of stealing $600 in cash from a pharmacy when they were found blanking.

LIEDMAN: Swimming through it like Scrooge McDuck.

SAGAL: So close.

(LAUGHTER)

LIEDMAN: You're kidding.

SAGAL: Sleeping on it.

LIEDMAN: Close enough.

SAGAL: They were found sleeping on a pile of $600. The two men had just finished robbing their local pharmacy when they decided to reenact that bed-full-of-money scene from "Indecent Proposal" except instead of a million dollars they only had 600 and some change. And no one got to sleep with Robert Redford.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Gabe do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Well, he got five right for 10 more points so he has the lead with 13.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Well done. And how many then does Faith need to win?

KURTIS: Five to tie and six to win.

SAGAL: Here we go, Faith. On Wednesday, President Obama picked top-seeded Kentucky to win this year's blank.

FAITH SALIE: NCAA championship.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, a former Air Force mechanic was arrested for allegedly trying to join blank.

SALIE: Oh, ISIS.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Officials confirmed this week that a letter sent to the blank tested positive for cyanide.

SALIE: White House.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Mayor Bill de Blasio boycotted New York City's annual blank parade citing its lack of LGBTQ representation.

SALIE: St. Patrick's Day.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman John Urschel made headlines for blanking this week.

SALIE: For retiring from the NFL so he...

SAGAL: No, different guy. This guy made headlines for writing and publishing a paper titled "A Cascadic Multigrid Algorithm For Computing The Fiedler Vector Of Graph Laplacians" in the Journal of Computational Mathematics.

SALIE: I was so going to say that.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Thanks to another snowstorm on Sunday, blank had its snowiest year on record.

SALIE: Boston.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Just one week after Apple announced their new smart watch, blank announced they'd be releasing their own version by the end of the year.

SALIE: Google.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A teenager in England who woke up from a nine-day coma...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Found out that he was unable to stop blanking.

SALIE: Brushing his teeth.

SAGAL: No, he was able to stop eating cheese and swearing.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Ever since waking up from a nine-day coma, Chesterfield resident Kai Thomas found that he cannot stop eating cheese and swearing, which causes pretty much everyone else to think is that it? Was I in a coma once 'cause...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, did Faith do well enough to win?

KURTIS: She needed six to win. And see got it.

SAGAL: Hey, Faith.

(APPLAUSE)

In just a minute, we'll ask our panelists now that Starbucks has fixed racism, what will be the next problem solved by a corporation?