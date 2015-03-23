© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Phoenix Zoo Misidentifies Gender Of Andean Bear

Published March 23, 2015 at 6:04 AM CDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Luka the Andean bear was living a lie. For the first two years of her life, the Phoenix Zoo told visitors she was male. But a move to a new zoo revealed the truth; Luka is a lady. The zoo explained that it is difficult to identify the sex of juvenile Andean bears, and they quote, "the scientific and zoological community still has a lot to learn about Andean bears." No kidding. But in its announcement, the zoo did nail the headline. It said, well, this is em-bear-assing. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.