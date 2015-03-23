U.S. Skaters Aim For Gold At Worlds

The World Figure Skating Championships begin this week in Shanghai, China.

American skaters like Ashley Wagner, Gracie Gold, Polina Edmunds, Jason Brown and Josh Farris may stand a chance at getting on the podium, but they are not favored to win gold.

It’s been eight seasons since an American woman won a singles medal at the world or Olympic level, and four for the men.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Sam Auxier, president of the U.S. Figure Skating Association, about the upcoming competition and his hopes for the current crop of top U.S. skaters.

Guest

Sam Auxier, president of the U.S. Figure Skating Association.

