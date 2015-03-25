A Crisis In Slow Motion: California Enters Fourth Year Of Drought

Today the California State Senate will take up an emergency $1.1 billion water management bill. That legislation has the support of the governor and the leaders of both political parties, and is expected to pass easily.

But government leaders all acknowledge that it will take much more than this to deal with California’s water crisis. Is the government doing enough to deal with the serious drought? Katie Orr of Capital Public Radio in Sacramento discusses this with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

Guest

Katie Orr, state government reporter for Capital Public Radio in Sacramento. She tweets @1KatieOrr.

