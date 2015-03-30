© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Hi-Tech Now An Essential Tool On Southwest Farms

Published March 30, 2015 at 12:50 PM CDT
Robots still haven't caught up to the precise hand/eye coordination of human hands. Here, a crew strips heads of iceberg lettuce, and gets them ready to be packed and shipped for Dole. (Kate Sheehy/KJZZ)
Much of the country’s fresh fruits and vegetables are grown in the Southwest and harvested by farm workers.

But these days, a successful harvest relies on a combination of three different factors: farming, technology and venture capitalism.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Kate Sheehy from the Fronteras Desk at KJZZ reports.

Reporter

  • Kate Sheehy, senior field correspondent with Fronteras: The Changing America Desk at KJZZ. She tweets @khsheehy.

