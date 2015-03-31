© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
15 Years Later, Putin Is Still In Power And Popular At Home

Published March 31, 2015 at 12:45 PM CDT

This week marked 15 years since Vladimir Putin first came to power. He won over 50 percent of the vote and took the reins from Russia’s first President, Boris Yeltsin.

Today, Russia’s main polling agency recently recorded his support at around 85 percent. That popularity at home is a far cry from the image of Mr. Putin in the West, where he’s seen as a power-hungry leader and a threat to European security.

The BBC’s Moscow correspondent Sarah Rainsford explores what makes Putin so appealing to Russian voters.


Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Reporter

  • Sarah Rainsford, Moscow correspondent for the BCC. She tweets @sarahrainsford.

