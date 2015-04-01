God Is Everywhere, At Least On TV

This week, ahead of Easter and Passover, TV is flooded with religious programming. Everything from CNN’s fact-finding mission on Jesus called “Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery” to National Geographic Channel’s “Killing Jesus” from Bill O’Reilly.

There’s also NBC’s sequel to “The Bible” with “A.D. The Bible Continues” and “The Dovekeepers” on CBS, about the Siege of Masada.

TV Networks usually work in religious stories to the rundown this time of year, but NPR TV Critic Eric Deggans tells Here & Now’s Robin Young that this year is a bible blockbuster, since the big networks have seen how well these shows can do with audiences on cable.

Guest

Eric Deggans, TV critic for NPR. He tweets @Deggans.

