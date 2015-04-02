© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
World Powers, Iran Reach Framework For Nuclear Deal

Published April 2, 2015 at 1:33 PM CDT

After marathon negotiations, the United States, Iran and five other world powers announced a deal Thursday outlining limits on Iran’s nuclear program so it cannot lead to atomic weapons, directing negotiators toward a comprehensive agreement within three months.

Reading out a joint statement, European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini hailed what she called a “decisive step” after more than a decade of work.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif followed with the same statement in Farsi. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and the top diplomats of Britain, France and Germany also briefly took the stage behind them.

