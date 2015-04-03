© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
April Is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Published April 3, 2015 at 12:40 PM CDT

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and so we’re re-running our conversation with the Pulitzer Prize winning author of, “A Deadly Wandering: A Tale of Tragedy and Redemption in the Age of Attention.” The book tells the story of a young college student in Utah, who was texting while driving when he struck and killed two rocket scientists.

