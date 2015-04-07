© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
TV Owns Your Sunday Nights

Published April 7, 2015 at 12:52 PM CDT
Season 5 of the critically acclaimed TV show, Game Of Thrones, premiers on HBO this Sunday night. (Helen Sloan/HBO/Facebook)
If you have plans Sunday night, NPR’s TV critic Eric Degganssays you may want to cancel.

This Sunday, April 12, there are new episodes of nine critically-acclaimed television shows, including AMC’s “Mad Men,” HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and CBS’s “The Good Wife.”

Deggans tells Here & Now’s Robin Young exactly why there are so many great shows on Sunday, how to manage the watch-load throughout the week and whether television can keep up with this golden age.

  • Eric Deggans, TV critic for NPR. He tweets @Deggans.

