Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, where and when will we see a Gyrocopter again now that we finally know what one is? Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: Subway sandwiches will see the marketing opportunity and create a Greek sandwich called the Gyrocopter, which is when you order the sandwich and they just throw it at your face.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Delicious. Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: Hillary Clinton will ditch the Scooby van. And for her next campaign tour, she'll ride the gynocopter.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: August 5, the skies over Burning Man will fill with Gyrocopters. They swear they did. They swear they did.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Well, if any of those things happen, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Maz Jobrani, Faith Salie, Tom Bodett. Thanks to WBUR Boston and to our fabulous audience right here in Boston. You're the best.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. And we will see you next week. This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.