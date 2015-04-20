© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Millions Of 'Boomerang Buyers' Could Reshape Housing Market

Published April 20, 2015 at 12:25 PM CDT
Signs are seen outside a foreclosed home and a house for sale February 24, 2009 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Signs are seen outside a foreclosed home and a house for sale February 24, 2009 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The first wave of millions of homeowners who lost their home to foreclosure may soon be on the market to get back into buying real estate.

These so-called “boomerang buyers” are now past the seven-year window they need to begin repairing their credit to qualify to buy a new home.

CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger tells Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins about these boomerang buyers and how they may change the housing market in the next decade.

