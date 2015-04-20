Millions Of 'Boomerang Buyers' Could Reshape Housing Market

The first wave of millions of homeowners who lost their home to foreclosure may soon be on the market to get back into buying real estate.

These so-called “boomerang buyers” are now past the seven-year window they need to begin repairing their credit to qualify to buy a new home.

CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger tells Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins about these boomerang buyers and how they may change the housing market in the next decade.

Guest

Jill Schlesinger, business analyst at CBS News. She tweets @jillonmoney.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.