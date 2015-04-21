© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Comedy Central Hit 'Inside Amy Schumer' Returns Tonight

Published April 21, 2015 at 12:52 PM CDT
Comedy Central's 'Inside Amy Schumer' returns tonight. (Inside Amy Schumer Facebook Page)
Comedy Central's 'Inside Amy Schumer' returns tonight. (Inside Amy Schumer Facebook Page)

The season premier of “Inside Amy Schumer” airs on Comedy Central tonight. The sketch comedy series recently won a Peabody award, and was also just picked up for a fourth season.

The show’s star, comedian Amy Schumer, hosted the MTV Movie Awards on April 12, and will soon be starring in a Judd Apatow film, out this summer.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to NPR TV critic Eric Deggans about the show and its star.

Guest

  • Eric Deggans, TV critic for NPR. He tweets @Deggans.

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.