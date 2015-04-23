Colorado Man Shoots His Troubled Computer

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a story of an unrepentant offender. Lucas Hinch was having trouble with his Dell computer, so he did something. He took that computer into an alley in Colorado Springs, and he shot the Dell with a 9 mm pistol eight times.

What the Dell?

INSKEEP: Police gave Hinch a ticket for discharging a firearm, but he told the LA Times he has no regrets. The crime was premeditated, he says, and also glorious.