Social Media Buzz: From Senate Cook To Jamaican Dance Halls
Mike Barry of The Guardian joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to look at how the news is reverberating on social media. The stories include:
- An opinion piece from a U.S. Senate cook who says he needs food stamps in addition to working 70 hours a week to get food on the table for his five kids.
- The mysterious resignation of a number of town staff members when a new mayor took office.
- A greeting President Obama gave when he visited Jamaica earlier this month, and how it has caught on in dance halls there.
Guest
- Mike Barry, social media producer for the Guardian U.S. He tweets @MikeElliotBarry.
