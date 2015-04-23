© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Social Media Buzz: From Senate Cook To Jamaican Dance Halls

Published April 23, 2015 at 12:45 PM CDT
Senate cook Bertrand Olotara is pictured in this screenshot from a Guardian video.
Senate cook Bertrand Olotara is pictured in this screenshot from a Guardian video.

Mike Barry of The Guardian joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to look at how the news is reverberating on social media. The stories include:

  • An opinion piece from a U.S. Senate cook who says he needs food stamps in addition to working 70 hours a week to get food on the table for his five kids.
  • The mysterious resignation of a number of town staff members when a new mayor took office.
  • A greeting President Obama gave when he visited Jamaica earlier this month, and how it has caught on in dance halls there.

Guest

  • Mike Barry, social media producer for the Guardian U.S. He tweets @MikeElliotBarry.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.