Drone Strike Deaths Raise Questions

Italy says it wants more information from the United States about how an Italian aid worker was killed in a U.S. drone strike on the Afghan-Pakistani border.

President Barack Obama revealed yesterday that Italian Giovanni Lo Porto and American Warren Weinstein, both held hostage by al-Qaida, were accidentally killed during the drone strikes in January.

Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni says Italy takes note of Obama’s “maximum transparency” in assuming responsibility for the deaths, but he says Italy wants more information about what happened.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks to security analyst Jim Walsh with MIT’s Security Studies Program about the issue of unintended drone casualties and whether this incident will change the way the U.S. uses drones.

Guest

Jim Walsh, Here & Now security analyst, an expert in international security at MIT’s Security Studies Program. He tweets @DrJimWalshMIT.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.