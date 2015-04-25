Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, who will get caught trying to hide something in their past? Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: WikiLeaks memos released last week actually reveal more about Ben Affleck that he's tried to suppress. One of his ancestors was a Republican.

SAGAL: Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: Marco Rubio, Scott Walker, Bobby Jindal, Chris Christie and Ted Cruz will unsuccessfully try to hide the facts that they were in a pro-defense spending Village People cover band in San Francisco called In The Navy.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Aparna Nancherla.

APARNA NANCHERLA: Larry King will hide the fact that he was actually born 82 years old and hasn't aged a day since.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Peter Grosz, Amy Dickinson and Aparna Nancherla. And thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.