© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

David Breashears Describes Devastation At Everest Base Camp

Published April 28, 2015 at 12:33 PM CDT

David Breashears is an American filmmaker and climber who’s well aware of the dangers of Mount Everest.

He’s summited five times, and he was on the mountain filming in May 1996 when a sudden blizzard killed eight climbers, among them his friends. His film about that event, the first IMAX movie shot on the mountain, aired in 1998.

Breashears is on the mountain now doing work for the climate change awareness organization GlacierWorks, documenting the effects of climate change on glaciers. He survived the deadly avalanche caused by the weekend’s earthquake in Nepal and speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

David Breashears is a filmmaker and mountaineer. (davidbreashears.com)
/
/
David Breashears is a filmmaker and mountaineer. (davidbreashears.com)