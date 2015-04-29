A Short History Of The Public Radio Tote Bag

Adrienne LaFrance speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about the history of the public radio tote bag, and why it’s become so identified with NPR and fundraising.

While tote bags may be the most associated with public radio fundraising, NPR does have an array of merchandise people can get for their support.

Other news organizations, including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, also offer merchandise to raise money, and to give readers opportunities to identify with their products.

Guest

Adrienne LaFrance, senior editor at The Atlantic. She tweets @AdrienneLaF.

