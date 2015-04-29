© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
In Baltimore, A Different Historic Moment: A Fan-less Baseball Game

By Eyder Peralta
Published April 29, 2015 at 2:28 PM CDT
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of a baseball game without fans on Wednesday in Baltimore.
History was made in Baltimore today: The Orioles played in what the league says is the first Major League Baseball game to be closed to the public.

That meant that players came on the field to no cheers and a home run was marked by the crack of a bat and only a few isolated claps.

Here's video of the first pitch:

And video of a three-run home run by Orioles first-baseman Chris Davis:

NPR's Don Gonyea is at Camden Yards this afternoon and he reports that he saw just a small amount of police presence outside the stadium.

ESPN reports that it is believed that fan-less games have been played in the minor leagues. The network explains:

"The Baseball Hall of Fame and John Thorn, MLB's official historian, said they did not think there ever had been a closed-doors big league game, although there have been instances in the minor leagues.

"Thorn said the lowest attendance for a major league game appears to be six when Worcester hosted Troy in a National League matchup on Sept. 28, 1882."

Update at 5:52 p.m. ET. Orioles Win:

The Baltimore Orioles crushed the White Sox 8-2 on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
