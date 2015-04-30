© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Archaeologists Dig Deep At George Washington's Boyhood Home

Published April 30, 2015 at 12:45 PM CDT
Stones mark the corners of George Washington's boyhood home, discovered by George Washington Foundation archaeologists in 2008. The Rappahannock River flows in the distance. (Courtesy of the George Washington Foundation)
Stones mark the corners of George Washington's boyhood home, discovered by George Washington Foundation archaeologists in 2008. The Rappahannock River flows in the distance. (Courtesy of the George Washington Foundation)

When people think of George Washington’s home, Mount Vernon, Va., usually comes to mind – but that’s just where he lived later in life. Our first president spent most of his childhood at Ferry Farm in Fredericksburg, Va.

The house itself has long since been destroyed, but after years of excavation, archaeologists have found its exact location, along with hundreds of thousands of artifacts. From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Matthew Schwartz of WAMU went there to hear the tale.

Reporter

  • Matthew Schwartz, contributor to WAMU in Washington, D.C. He tweets @techMSS.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.