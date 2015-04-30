Archaeologists Dig Deep At George Washington's Boyhood Home

When people think of George Washington’s home, Mount Vernon, Va., usually comes to mind – but that’s just where he lived later in life. Our first president spent most of his childhood at Ferry Farm in Fredericksburg, Va.

The house itself has long since been destroyed, but after years of excavation, archaeologists have found its exact location, along with hundreds of thousands of artifacts. From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Matthew Schwartz of WAMU went there to hear the tale.

Reporter

Matthew Schwartz, contributor to WAMU in Washington, D.C. He tweets @techMSS.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.